MS Dhoni Turns Back The Clock To Guide Chennai Super Kings To Record Ninth IPL Final
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their ninth Indian Premier League final extending their own record.
Dhoni hit a six-ball 18 including 12 off the last over to help CSK beat Delhi Capitals in the IPL qualifier on Sunday.
CSK have now reached nine IPL finals and have won the title thrice before.
Dhoni has reached the final a record 10 times, including once with Rising Pune Supergiant. Dhoni and CSK would be gunning to win a fourth IPL title.