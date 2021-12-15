Group Captain Varun Singh, Sole Survivor Of IAF Chopper Crash, Succumbs To His Injuries
A week after an IAF chopper crash killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor, succumbed to his injuries on December 15.
The Indian Air Force announced Gp Capt Varun Singh's death on Wednesday morning stating that he succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences saying that Gp Capt Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism.
Gp Capt Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 2020 when as a Wing Commander, he saved his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during a mid-air emergency.
Gp Capt Varun Singh is survived by his wife and their two children. Singh's father, Col (retd) KP Singh, was a part of the Army Air Defence while his brother serves in the Indian Navy.
