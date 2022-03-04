Virat Kohli's 100th Test Match: India End Day 1 At 357/6 Against Sri Lanka
On March 4, Virat Kohli completed the milestone of playing 100 Test matches for India at Mohali against Sri Lanka.
He was felicitated with a special 100th Indian Test cap by head coach Rahul Dravid to commemorate the milestone. Dravid also shared some words of appreciation for the veteran batsman.
Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and opted to bat first in Mohali. He opened the innings along with Mayank Agarwal.
Lahiru Kumara got the first breakthrough for Sri Lanka, bagging the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Lasith Embuldeniya soon got the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, as India stood at 80/2.
Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli took charge and started building a crucial partnership. The duo soon completed their 50-runs partnership. Vihari went on to complete his half-century.
Virat Kohli's special innings came to an end at 45, after Embuldeniya clean bowled the former skipper, ending Kohli's crucial partnership with Vihari. India were 170/3.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer took charge in the crease and continued building a solid score for India. But Iyer's innings came to an end at 27 after Dhananjaya de Silva trapped him plumb LBW.
Pant displayed some wonderful strokes to complete his half-century. But the wicket-keeping batsman fell short of another century by four runs, after being clean bowled by Suranga Lakmal.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain unbeaten at 45 and 17 respectively, ending Day 1 at 357/6.
