Shane Warne Dies At 52 Due To Heart Attack
Shane Warne, Australia's highest Test wicket-taker, has died due to a heart attack. He was 52.
Making his debut in 1992, Shane Warne engraved his name in the history books as the second-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket, bagging 708 wickets.
The veteran right-arm leg break bowler won the ICC World Cup with Australia in 1999. He bagged 293 wickets in ODI cricket.
In 2008, Warne captained Rajasthan Royals to victory in the maiden IPL season.
