Vir Das Viral Monologue 'From 2 Indias' Kicks Up A Row And Police Complaint
Comic and actor Vir Das found himself embroiled in controversy after he shared on social media his monologue "I Come from Two Indias".
Das shared the video from the monologue that he performed at Washington's Kennedy Centre. In the 6-minute-long clip, Das describes two contrasting faces of India in reference to present atmosphere.
"I come from an India where we bleed blue every time we play green. But every time we lose to green, we turn to orange all of a sudden," Das says in his monologue. He also refers to politicians going maskless on public events.
Video courtesy: YouTube--Vir Das Comedy
Das has now come under fire after the video with people accusing him of maligning India's image. BJP leader from Delhi Aditya Jha has filed a complaint against him.
Twitterati too expressed their anger and opposition to Das' monologue.