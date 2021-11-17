IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across Southern India Till Nov 19
Heavy to very heavy rains, along with winds, are likely to lash southern states this week, the IMD has said.
A low pressure area over the north Andaman Sea is likely to become more marked in the next two days.
On Wednesday, southern parts of Andhra Pradesh and northern parts of Tamil Nadu are predicted to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in coastal and south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.
On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Tamil Nadu, and coastal and south interior Karnataka.
Earlier this month, Chennai was lashed with heavy rains. City remained submerged after receiving heaviest rainfall since 2015.
Last month, heavy rains battered Kerala sweeping away roads and houses. Landslides were reported from several parts of the state.