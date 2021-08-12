Who Was Captain Vikram Batra On Whose Life Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Shershaah Is Based?
Captain Vikram Batra was an Indian Army officer who was martyred during the Kargil War.
After graduating from the Indian Military Academy in 1997, Batra was commissioned into the 13th battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.
During the Kargil War, Batra and his platoon were instrumental in capturing Point 5140 on June 17, 1999. Batra sustained major injuries in the operation but pressed on. For his role in capturing Point 5140, Batra was promoted to the rank of captain.
On July 7, Captain Batra and his troops were tasked with Point 4875. Batra engaged the enemy in a fierce hand-to-hand fight and killed five enemy soldiers capturing the point.
However, Batra succumbed to his injuries and died. For his bravery and valour, Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.
Batra's success signal on the battlefield, "Yeh Dil Maange More" (the heart wants more) has become forever associated with his courage and bravery.
The 2021 Bollywood movie Shershaah is based on Captain Batra. Sidharth Malhotra (R) stars as Captain Batra and his twin brother Vishal (L).