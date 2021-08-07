From Neeraj Chopra To Mirabai Chanu, Meet India's Medalists From Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal in athletics and its second individual gold medal after winning the javelin throw event.
Image: Twitter/@Olympics
Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu won India's first silver medal in weightlifting and its second in the sport after Karnam Malleswari's bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Image: Twitter/@mirabai_chanu
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian to win a wrestling silver after Sushil Kumar when he came second in the men's freestyle 57kg event.
Image: Twitter/@mirabai_chanu
Lovlina Borgohain
Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women's welterweight boxing event to become the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.
Image: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu won bronze in badminton to become the second Indian to win two individual Olympic medals after Sushil Kumar.
Image: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1
Men's Hockey Team
The men's hockey team ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in the sport after they won bronze.
Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia won bronze to become the sixth Indian to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics.
File image
