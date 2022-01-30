In a nail-biting chess contest of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament on Saturday, India's Vidit Gujrathi held world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen to a draw in the 11th round.
Interestingly, world no 1 Carlsen has played Vidit thrice in classical chess, but has not been able to defeat him in the game.
Vidit, 27, is the captain of Indian Chess team. He got Grandmaster title in January 2013. He is the second highest rated player in India, after Viswanathan Anand.
Vidit in 2013 won bronze at the World Junior Chess Championship in Turkey in the Junior (U20) category. The same year, he finished third in the Hyderabad International Grandmasters chess tournament.
He has also performed in the Commonwealth Championship in 2008.
