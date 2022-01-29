Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins To Become First Home Australian Open Winner In 44 Years
Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win the Australian Open singles title in 44 years after beating Danielle Collins in the final.
Barty got off to a flier clinching the first set 6-3 after breaking Collins in the fifth game.
Collins roared back in the second set breaking Barty's serve twice to race to a 5-1 lead.
However, Barty found her radar to claw her way back into the set and force a tie-break which she duly won to become the first home singles winner since Chris O'Neil.
Barty has now won the US Open, French Open to go along with her Australian Open title.
