Victoria Azarenka, Daniil Medvedev: Top Players Impacted By Wimbledon Ban On Russia, Belarus
In a surprise move, the Wimbledon has banned all Russian and Belarusian tennis players from this year's championships in view of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
The ATP, which governs men's tennis, termed the ban as unfair. Here's the list of top players to be impacted by the ban:
Daniil Medvedev
The Russian tennis star is world no 2. He held the top position for three weeks this year.
Aryna Sabalenka
The Belarusian tennis player is world no 4 in the women's category.
Andrey Rublev
The Russian player is ranked number 8 by the ATP.
Karen Khachanov
The Russian tennis player is ranked 26th by the ATP.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
She is currently the top tennis Russian player in singles category.
Victoria Azarenka
The Belarusian player is also among those impacted by the ban.
