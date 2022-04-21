Boris Johnson On 2-Day Visit To India, Starts Tour With Sabarmati Ashram In Gujarat
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived on Thursday morning in Ahmedabad for a 2-day visit to India.
"It’s fantastic to be in India, the world’s largest democracy," Johnson tweeted soon after landing in India.
He started his trip with a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. Johnson was also seen trying his hand at the charkha there.
"Immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man," the British Prime Minister wrote in the visitors' book of the ashram.
Johnson also laid a wreath over Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Ashram.
He also met Gautam Adani of Adani Group in Ahmedabad. He is scheduled to fly to Delhi in the evening.
On Friday, Johnson will meet PM Modi and business leaders in the national capital.
Before landing in India, Johnson indicated he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for this year clinching a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds, Reuters reported.