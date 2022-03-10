Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Yogi Adityanath: Key Winning Faces In UP Polls
While the counting in Uttar Pradesh is nearing an end, the BJP is looking ahead to a comfortable win and has already crossed the half-way mark.
Even though the BJP has turned out to be the single party with majority votes, some prominent leaders of other parties have made it big.
Among the key faces that won the polls is Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from Rampur seat. Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail over a land grab case.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban seat.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Karhal seat. The constituency comes under SP's stronghold Mainpuri.
Pankaj Singh, the sitting MLA from Noida, has also turned victorious with a massive margin of 1.8 lakh votes. He is the son of defence minister Rajnath Singh.
