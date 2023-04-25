'Let’s Finish The Job': US Prez Joe Biden Announces His 2024 Reelection Bid

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," US President Joe Biden said while announcing that he would be running for reelection as President on April 25.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, while announcing her reelection bid as well, said, "As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it."
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," 80-year-old Biden added.
Joe Biden could face Donald Trump again in 2024 as the latter announced his re-election bid earlier.