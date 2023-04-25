'Operation Kaveri' Underway To Evacuate Indians Stranded In Sudan

Foreign minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way." He added that the government will bring them back home in ships and aircraft.
Speaking about 'Operation Kaveri' at a public event in Kerala, PM Narendra Modi said that Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be going to Sudan to oversee the rescue operations.
Earlier, on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians, it had positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and INS Sumedha at Port Sudan.