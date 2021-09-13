US Open: Daniil Medvedev Clinches First Grand Slam After Beating Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic to win the US Open and clinch his first Grand Slam title.
The 25-year-old Russian stunned World No 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to deny the Serb a calendar slam and record 21st Grand Slam.
Medvedev's win means that the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have failed to win the US Open for the second year in a row after Dominic Thiem won the title in 2020.
Medvedev dropped just a single set en route to his US Open win.
