Ravichandran Ashwin Included In India's Squad For T20 World Cup; MS Dhoni Returns As Team Mentor
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli will lead India to his fourth ICC tournament and will be hoping to finally win an ICC tournament as captain.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, who finished as the top run scorer at the 2019 World Cup, will be eager to continue his good run of form in ICC tournaments.
MS Dhoni
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will join the Indian team as a mentor.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is expected to open the Indian batting along with Sharma but is also capable of playing in the middle order.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the Indian bowling attack in the UAE.
Rishabh Pant
Following MS Dhoni's retirement, Rishabh Pant is India's first-choice wicketkeeper. His explosive batting will be key for India in the middle overs.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has suffered from injuries in the past few years but is still India's first-choice all-rounder.
Ravindra Jadeja
Not only does Ravindra Jadeja contribute with his thrifty bowling and big hitting, his brilliant fielding makes him one of the first names in the Indian XI.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will partner Bumrah as the second seamer in a spin-heavy bowling attack.
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami is the third seamer in the Indian bowling attack.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin is the surprise inclusion in the Indian squad having last played a T20 match for India back in 2017.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan is India's second wicketkeeper in the team and can also play in any position in the middle order.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has become a key player for IPL champions Mumbai Indians and can provide stability in the No 3 and No 4 positions for India.
Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar's inclusion at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal has raised many eyebrows. However, he has grown into a very good leg spinner with Mumbai Indians.
Axar Patel
Axar Patel is one of India's best off spinner and is also capable of slog sweeping in the death overs.
Varun Chakravarthy
Mystery off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy only made his India debut earlier this year and has picked two wickets from three matches.
