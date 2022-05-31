UPSC Civil Services Exam Results: Here Are The Toppers
Following the prelims, main and interview rounds, the UPSC Civil Services results are out. This time, the first three toppers are women candidates. Here are the toppers.
#1 Shruti Sharma
An alumnus of DU's St. Stephen's College and JNU, Shruti Sharma topped the Civil Services exam. She took coaching classes at Jamia Milia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy.
#2 Ankita Agarwal
Hailing from Kolkata, Ankita Agarwal ranked second in the UPSC Civil Services examinations. Ankita had a balanced lifestyle during her preparations, where she took breaks and met with friends.
#3 Gamini Singla
Securing the AIR 3 is Gamini Singla from Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. After hearing the results, Gamini's celebration video with her family on the beats of dhol has gone viral on Instagram.
ALSO READ
TATA IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Chahal, Hasaranga And Players Who Picked The Highest Wickets This Season