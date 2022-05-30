TATA IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Chahal, Hasaranga And Players Who Picked The Highest Wickets This Season
The TATA IPL 2022 witnessed some of the best bowling spells in the history of the tournament. Here are the highest wicket-takers and the winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2022.
#1 Yuzvendra Chahal
Bagging 27 wickets this year, Yuzvendra Chahal was the winner of the Purple Cap for being the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022. He becomes only the third spinner to achieve this feat.
#2 Wanindu Hasaranga
Coming very close to Chahal's tally, the Sri Lankan all-rounder picked 26 wickets this season, which helped RCB reach Qualifier 2 this season.
#3 Kagiso Rabada
The Proteas bowler played a major role in Punjab King's campaign this season where he led the bowling attack, picking 23 wickets this season.
#4 Umran Malik
The uncapped spearheaded Indian bowler terrorised batsmen with his fiery pace, bagging 22 wickets for SRH. He also got a call for Team India's T20I series against South Africa.
#5 Kuldeep Yadav
The left-arm Chinaman played a major role in Delhi Capitals' campaign this season, picking up 21 wickets for the team in IPL 2022.
