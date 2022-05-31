Uprooted Trees, Broken Vehicles: Strong Winds Leave Trail Of Destruction In Delhi
High speed winds with heavy rains tore through parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon.
The wind speed went up as high as 100km per hour, even though Delhiites had a brief respite from scorching heat.
Three people lost their lives in the storm as gusty winds left behind a trail of destruction through out the city. The Delhi Police reportedly received around 300 tree fall calls.
Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid was also damaged in the storm as the finial atop the tomb of the mosque was broken amid fierce windstorm.
Several vehicles parked outside were damaged too as trees, poles and hoardings crashed on them.
Also Read
UPSC Civil Services Exam Results: Here Are The Toppers