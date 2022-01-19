Samosa For Rs 6, Mercedes For Rs 21,000 Per Day: Here's How Much Money UP Candidates Can Spend
Candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections will have to follow a rate chart for services and items they can spend on while campaigning. This follows after the election commission hiked expenditure from Rs 28 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs.
When it comes to food, candidates can spend Rs 6 each of tea and samosa while a plate of four puris and a sweet will cost them Rs 37.
For every garland they wear or put on someone, candidates will have to shell out Rs 16 per metre of garlands.
When they rent out luxury cars like Mercedes and BMW for asking for votes, candidates will have to pay Rs 21,000 per day. An SUV like the Mitsubishi Pajero will cost them Rs 12,600 per day.
On the other hand, Indian cars are far cheaper to rent for rallies and roadshows. SUVs like Innova, Fortuner and Qualis will cost Rs 2,310 per day. Scorpios and Taveras will cost Rs 1,890 while Sumos and Jeeps will cost Rs 1,260.