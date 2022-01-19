IPL: Lucknow Sign KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis; Ahmedabad Get Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan And Shubman Gill
Indian ODI vice-captain KL Rahul has signed for the Lucknow IPL team and will reportedly earn Rs 15 crore. Rahul, according to ESPNCricinfo, will also captain the side.
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who last played for the Delhi Capitals, has also signed for the Lucknow team and will cost the new franchise Rs 11 crore.
Uncapped Indian legspinner Ravi Bishnoi is the third player who has signed for Lucknow. Bishnoi, who last played for Punjab Kings and was the subject of a bidding war at the last auction, will earn Rs 4 crore.
Four-time IPL winner Hardik Pandya has signed for the Ahmedabad team ending his six-year association with the Mumbai Indians. Pandya will earn Rs 15 crore and will also captain the new franchise.
The Ahmedabad team have also signed Afghani legspinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore. Khan was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad shocking many as the bowler had been the lynchpin of the Hyderabad side playing in all 76 matches for the team since signing for them in 2017.
India opener Shubman Gill is the third player signed by Ahmedabad. Gill, who last played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, will earn Rs 7 crore.
