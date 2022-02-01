Govt Gatecrashes Crypto Party With 30% Tax, To Launch Digital Rupee
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the launch of New Digital Currency by RBI in FY 23
Sale of digital assets like cryptocurrencies will now attract 30% tax
1% TDS will also have to be deducted on transfer of digital assets.
Losses in crypto transactions cannot be setoff against any other income.
Gifting Of digital assets to also be taxed at 30 %.
