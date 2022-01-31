Who Is Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, India's New Chief Economic Advisor?
Dr V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as India's new Chief Economic Advisor on January 28, few days before the Union Budget 2022.
He took charge after KV Subramanian completed his three-year term in December 2021. The new CEC is an academic, author, teacher and a consultant.
According to a statement by the Finance Ministry, he has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.
Nageswaran also served as the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of Economics at the Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.
