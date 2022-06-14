Ukrainian Teenagers Are Posing In Front Of War-Torn Buildings For Group Photos
Some teenagers in war-torn Ukraine took social media by storm with their images where they posed in front of buildings damaged in Russian attacks.
The photos were reportedly taken by 25-year-old Stanislav Senyk. He told Reuters that it was an important story as he clicked the images of 40 graduating seniors from schools.
"10-15 years from now, when they have their own children, they can show those pictures to them," he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.
Several cities of Ukraine have been destroyed after Russian attacks began in February.
Pictures of 13 teenagers have gone viral on social media.
