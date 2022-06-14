Rahul Gandhi Questioned By ED For Over 9 Hours In National Herald Case; Cong Workers Protest
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 9 hours by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Several Congress workers were detained on Monday after they tried hold a protest march for the party leader. The workers are now on a sit-in protest at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.
Top Congress termed the ED probe as part of the ruling BJP's "vendetta politics".
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also summoned by the probe agency. However, Sonia has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
As Rahul Gandhi joined the probe for second day on Tuesday, Congress workers and senior party leaders were outside the ED office engaged in a tussle with the police.
Senior party leader Randeep Surjewala and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were among some senior leaders detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday.
