Five Journalists Killed in Ukraine-Russia Crisis Since February 2022
The ongoing Ukraine Russia crisis has witnessed heavy media coverage. But the war has also witnessed an increasing number of journalists getting killed on duty.
American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in action on March 13 during his assignment for Time Studios. He was shot and killed near the front line of the war.
Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kushynova died on March 14, after their vehicle was struck by an incoming fire. She was a consultant for Fox News.
Along with her, Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed during the Ukraine Russia assignment. He was in the same vehicle, alongside Kushynova.
Ukrainian journalist Evgeny Sakun lost his life on March 1 when Russians struck a Kyiv television tower.
Viktor Dudar was another Ukrainian journalist who died on March 6, near the fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolaiv.
