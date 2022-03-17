Mukesh Ambani On Hurun's List Of Top 10 Billionaires In The World; Adani, Mittal Among India's Wealthiest
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chief Mukesh Ambani has been named among the top 10 billionaires of the world, according to Hurun report. On rank 9, Ambani is the only Indian on the list is the only Indian to feature in the list of the world's top billionaires.
Among the top billionaires in India, Gautam Adani of Adani Industries ranked number 2 after Mukesh Ambani, with a wealth of $81 billion.
Shiv Nadar and family ranks, with a net worth of $28 billion, ranks third.
Cyrus Poonawalla ranks fourth on Hurun's list of top 10 billionaires with wealth of $26 billion.
On number 5 is Lakshmi Mittal with a net worth of $26 million.
Others in the list include RK Damani and family,SP Hinduja and family, Aditya Birla’s Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, Dilip Shanghvi and family, Uday Kotak, MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.