100 Days Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Here Are The Key Developments
June 3 marked the 100th day of Russia's attack on Ukraine after Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a special militarised operation.
Currently, Russia now holds 20% of Ukrainian territory in the Donbas region.
After facing strong opposition from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Russian forces are now making a slow advancement to annex eastern Ukraine, refusing to end the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Luxembourg lawmakers about Russian advancement and how more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day on the battlefield.
The United States and NATO nations have provided support with arms and military supplies up to $700 million, including air-surveillance radar, ammunition, helicopters and vehicles.
The oil embargo and financial cut-off continue for Russia, where the war risks triggering a global food crisis as Ukraine is one of the top grain producers globally.
The 100-days of the Russian invasion has marked the displacement of millions of people and thousands getting killed with both sides losing military personnels.
