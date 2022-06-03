French Open 2022: Świątek To Face Gauff In Roland Garros Final For Women's Singles Title
Youngsters Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff won their respective semi-finals in style, advancing to the Finals of the French Open 2022 for the Women's Singles title.
Coco Gauff continued her wonderful run in the Roland Garros as she defeated Italian player Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to confirm her Finals berth.
World no. 1 Iga Świątek defeated her Russian counterpart Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1, confirming her place in the Singles Finals against Gauff.
The two youngsters would be facing each other in the Finals, taking place at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 4.
After winning her semi-final match against Trevisan, Coco Gauff left a message on the camera regarding the recent gun violence in the United States.
