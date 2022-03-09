McDonald’s, Coca Cola, Starbucks: Why These Brands Are Boycotting Russia
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many multinational companies have stopped their operations in Russia.
McDonald's announced that it will temporarily close all 850 restaurants in Russia and 108 restaurants in Ukraine. The two countries collectively account for about 9% of the firm's revenue and around 2% of global sales.
Coca-Cola halted its production and sales in Russia on March 8. This accounts for around 2% of the firm's operating revenue and income.
Starbucks, the global coffeehouse chain has also decided to halt business in Russia, stopping shipments of its products. But the company would continue to pay its 2,000 employees.
They join a list of multinational companies like Meta, Apple, Netflix who have suspended operations as part of economic sanctions against Russia, after facing pressure on acting over the Ukraine crisis.