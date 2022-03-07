Ukraine Crisis: Apple, Meta, Netflix And Others Halt Russia Operations
Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, many multinational companies and tech platforms have stopped their services in Russia.
Facebook's parent company Meta announced on February 28 that it would stop services to Russian state media RT and Sputnik.
YouTube announced on March 1 that it would block access to RT and Sputnik, following EU's ban. On March 3, the parent company Alphabet announced stoppage of selling online advertising in Russia.
Apple has put a halt to all product sales, limiting services functionality in Russia. They also banned Russian news apps from the App Store outside Russia.
On March 4, Microsoft announced that it would suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia. Along with this, the IT company also banned RT and Sputnik from advertising.
Netflix, the global streaming giant announced that it would stop acquiring new projects in Russia, halting production in the country.
American financial service providers Visa, MasterCard, American Express have suspended their services in Russia. Cards issued in Russia would be invalid outside the country.
Swedish home-furnishing company IKEA announced a halt on import-export of products in Russia and Belarus. The IKEA Foundation also announced that it would €20 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.