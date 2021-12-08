Liverpool, Ajax Maintain Perfect Record, Atlético Make It To Last 16
Liverpool became the first English club to win all 6 group matches, after defeating AC Milan 2-1. Mohamed Salah scored his twentieth goal across all competitions.
Ajax continued their magical spell in the Champions League, as they beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2. Sebastian Haller’s performance saw him joining Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker recorded goals in every group game.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored braces as PSG thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 at the Parc des Princes.
Atlético de Madrid sealed their Last 16 ticket after goals from Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul saw them beat Porto 3-1.
RB Leipzig conquered over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, after defeating them 2-1 in the last fixture of Group A. The Germans would be playing in Europa League.
Real Madrid cruised past Inter Milan, after goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio helped Los Blancos win the game 2-0.
Dortmund crushed Beşiktaş, where goals from Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, and Donyell Malen helped the Black & Yellow win 5-0.
Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff shared points after the two teams drew 1-1 at Moscow.
Matchday 6 will be coming to an end tonight, with many teams looking forward to seal their Last 16 berth.