Indian Immigrant's Son On NASA's List of 10 Astronaut Trainees
NASA on Monday announced its list of 10 new astronaut candidates who will 'represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space'.
Among the 10 candidates is Anil Menon, 45, born to parents from India and Ukraine.
Menon served as lieutenant colonel in US Air Force. He was also SpaceX’s first flight surgeon, according to NASA.
He also served as NASA's crew flight surgeon for various ISS expeditions. He was also the first responder during the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, 2015 earthquake in Nepal, and the 2011 Reno Air Show accident.