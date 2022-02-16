Champions League Round Of 16: PSG Edge Past Real Madrid, City Run Past Sporting
The Champions League Round of 16 started off on an entertaining note where PSG locked horns with Real Madrid and Sporting FC hosted Manchester City.
Paris Saint Germain defeated Real Madrid 1-0, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's last minute goal. Lionel Messi could have doubled the scoreline for PSG but Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois had other ideas.
Manchester City ran a riot against Sporting, where Pep Guardiola's team defeated the Portuguese team 5-0, taking a massive lead in the total aggregate score.
The Round of 16 will have another round where PSG will visit the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and Man City host Sporting at the Etihad on March 10.
