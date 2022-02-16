Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused In Republic Day Violence Case, Dies In An Accident
Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu died in an accident on Tuesday night when the SUV which he was driving rammed a trailer truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Sidhu was travelling from Bhatinda to Delhi.
The Sonipat Police has filed an FIR against the truck driver for allegedly causing the accident that resulted in Sidhu's death.
India Today reported that Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai was in the car with him and survived the crash.
Sidhu was arrested in February 2021 for his alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor parade by protesting farmers.
The 37-year-old was jailed for two months and was out on bail when he died in the accident. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his sadness over Sidhu's death.