Twitter Name Change To HQ As Shelter For Homeless: Elon Musk's 24 Hrs In Tweets
Over the past 24 hours, Elon Musk has sent out a barrage of tweets about Twitter itself, leaving the Twitterati scratching their heads.
In one of the tweets, Musk pointed out on how the 'top 10' people on Twitter seldom tweet. He specifically named Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber for tweeting sparsely.
He also started two polls. In one he asked the netizens if 'W' should be removed from 'Twitter'. In another tweet, he asked if the Twitter Headquarters should be turned into a shelter for homeless people.
Musk, recently revealed that he has 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. He also joined the board of directors of the Twitter.
In fact, hours after taking 9.2% stake in Twitter, billionaire Musk asked Twitterati if the micro-blogging site should have an 'edit' button.
This led to a banter of sorts between Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.