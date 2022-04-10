Protests Against Gotabaya Govt Continue In Sri Lanka Amid Heavy Downpour
Protests against the government continue in cash-strapped Sri Lanka as the island nation battles economic crisis and price hikes.
Despite heavy rains on Sunday morning, people gathered outside the Presidential Secretariat building in Colombo calling for resignation of President Rajapaksa Gotabaya.
Anti-government protests in Sri Lanka have been going on for weeks now as the country battles severe shortages of food and fuel, alongside lengthy electricity blackouts.
The chorus for Rajapaksa's resignation has also been rising amid the crisis and mass protests.
Import ban to conserve its meagre foreign currency reserves to pay the debts, coupled with blow rendered to the tourism industry by pandemic and 2019 Easter bombing have been some of the reasons of Sri Lanka's crisis. .
Protests outside Presidential Secretariat building in Colombo