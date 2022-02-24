Twitter Introduces Customised GOAT Emoji; Sparks Virat-Rohit, Messi-Ronaldo Debate
Twitter launched customised GOAT emoji in January prior to the Super Bowl, honouring Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.
GOAT is an abbreviation for Greatest Of All Time, a popular slang amongst people for supporting their idols, often used for debates.
Delighted, Twitter users were quick to make the customised Goat Emoji hashtags, sparking the Messi-Ronaldo, Virat-Rohit debate as these sportspersons have received their emoji version for hashtags.
Other popular superstars who received their customised Goat emoji include the likes of Rafael Nadal, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill.