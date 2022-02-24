Oil prices crossed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014
Brent Crude, a benchmark of oil originating in the North Sea, is currently trading at $103 per barrel
The prices have shot up on supply fears as Russia, a major oil producer, announced a broader attack into Ukraine
These prices will likely reflect at Indian fuel retail outlets soon
Higher oil prices are a concern for India since it imports nearly 85% of its needs from abroad
Higher fuel prices also add to concerns around higher price levels in the country
However, most analysts think that the prices will stablise soon near $85 levels
