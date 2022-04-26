Elon Musk, Morgan Stanley: Here Are The Top 5 Investors Of Twitter
Elon Musk buys Twitter in a confirmed US $44 billion deal after the entrepreneur felt that it is not being an effective platform for free speech.
Musk is also the wealthiest person in the world, making him one of the top investors of Twitter. Here are the top five investors of Twitter.
State Street Corp.
Investment service provider State Street Corp. held 36.4 million Twitter shares, representing a 6.5% stake of the microblogging website.
BlackRock Inc.
The Global investment manager owned around 52.1 million Twitter shares around year-end 2021, representing a 6.5% stake in the social media giant.
Morgan Stanley
Asset manager and investment bank Morgan Stanley is the third-largest stakeholder of Twitter, owning around 67 million shares or an 8.4% stake of Twitter.
Elon Musk
The owner of Tesla previously held around 73.5 million Twitter shares till April 2022, which represented a 9.2% stake in the company. On April 25, he bought Twitter for $44 billion.
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
The global investment management giant owned the largest stake in Twitter with 82.4 million shares, which represents a 10.3% stake of the company.
ALSO READ
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested Twice In Four Days: All You Need To Know