Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested Twice In Four Days: All You Need To Know
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested on Monday soon after being granted bail in a case over tweets on PM Modi. He was first arrested on Thursday last week.
In the new case, Mevani has been accused of "assaulting and outraging" the modesty of a woman police officer. He was charged by Assam Police for 'voluntarily causing hurt and stopping a government officer from doing his or her work.'
His first arrest on Thursday came after a local BJP leader from Assam's Kokrajhar filed a complaint against him alleging that Mevani's tweets were 'likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community'.
Mevani termed his arrest a 'vendetta politics by the PMO'. "It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically," Mevani told reporters on Monday.