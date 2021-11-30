Parag Agrawal was announced Twitter's new CEO on Monday after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation.
Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, joined Twitter in 2011 and was currently CTO of the social media giant.
Soon after the announcement on Monday, several of Agrawal's old tweets went viral.
One of the tweets from 2010 that went viral was Agrawal writing on racism and Islamophobia.
However, it later turned out that the tweet was a quote from a guest on The Daily Show.
Among other tweets, Agrawal's conversation with his friend and top Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal also made rounds on social media.
Here are some of the tweets:
