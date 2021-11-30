Twitter To Google, List of Indian CEOs In Top Tech Giants
Dr. Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate succeeded Jack Dorsey as the new Twitter CEO.
Stripe CEO Patrick Collison and Tesla head Elon Musk congratulated Agrawal, hailing India's contribution in tech industry.
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, who grew up in a two-room apartment in Chennai.
Satya Nadella became the Microsoft CEO in 2014. He comes from Hyderabad.
Another fellow Hyderabadi, Shantanu Narayen is the current CEO of Adobe Inc. He’s also a board member of Pfizer.
Nikesh Arora, the Palo Alto Networks CEO is an alumnus of IIT BHU. His father was in the Indian Air Force.
The current CEO of tech giants IBM Arvind Krishna is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. Krishna’s father was a Major General in the Indian Army.
