Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Takes A Dig At Elon Musk Over Poll On Edit Options
Hours after taking a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk put up a poll on the social media asking if the site should add an option to edit tweets.
In response, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal took a dig at the Tesla honcho by using Musk's old tweet verbatim.
Agrawal had referred to another of Musk's poll when he asked if users believed Twitter rigorously adhered to the principle of free speech.
Musk is popular on Twitter and is the largest shareholder of the social media company owning more shares than the 2.5 per cent held by founder Jack Dorsey.
