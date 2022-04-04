Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% passive stake in twitter, regulatory filings show
The stake is valued at nearly $3 billion
Consequently, Twitter's share price has surged 25%, trading at $49.32 on the NYSE
Previously, Musk has questioned the platform's role in upholding free speech
He also took to Twitter to contemplate floating his own social media platform
Musk often takes to Twitter to share memes, and updates on cryptocurrencies and his companies Tesla and SpaceX
His tweets often influences the prices of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin
