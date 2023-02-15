Over A Week After Türkiye-Syria Earthquake, Rescuers Look For Survivors; Death Toll Crosses 41,000
Over a week after the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, the death toll crossed 41,000, reports on Wednesday said.
The United Nations said over 5,800 people have died so far in Syria, while the Turkish government said around 35,418 have died in Türkiye.
As the rescuers continue to look for survivors, a 77-year-old in Türkiye was rescued from the rubble on Tuesday, around 212 hours after the earthquake, CNN reported.
CNN quoted rescue teams in southern Turkey saying that they were still hearing the voices of survivors trapped under the debris of the collapsed buildings.
