Air India Strikes A Landmark Deal To Buy 220 Boeing Planes For $34 Billion
On Tuesday, Air India announced the purchase of 220 planes from Boeing for $34 billion, with an option to buy 70 more aircraft that could take the total transaction value to $45.9 billion.
The provisional deals include 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus.
Prime Minister Modi had a "warm and productive" phone call with US President Biden over the deal, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
PM Modi and President Biden welcomed the deal as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries".
"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree", Joe Biden said in a statement released by The White House.
