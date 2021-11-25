Tomato Prices Give Buyers Onion Tears, Netizens Respond With Memes
The sharp rise in retail tomato prices is burning a hole in the common man's pocket.
In some parts of the country, prices have soared over Rs 100 per kg of tomatoes. In Andhra Pradesh, wholesale market sells tomatoes for Rs 130/kg.
The surge in the prices has been blamed on the erratic rains over southern India recently which has overwhelmed the supply chain.
As tomato prices are giving people onion tears, netizens went on a meme fest to react to surging prices of vegetables.
Netizens’ favourite so far has been the comparison of fuel and tomato prices.
Here's how they responded.
ALSO READ: The Desolation Of JRR Token: Tolkien Estate Blocks Lord Of The Rings Themed NFTs