The Desolation Of JRR Token: Tolkien Estate Blocks Lord Of The Rings Themed NFTs
The estate of author JRR Tolkien has blocked crypto enthusiasts from selling non fungible tokens based on the author's Lord Of The Rings series.
The World Intellectual Property Organization declared that the makers of the JRR Token violated the trademark belonging to Tolkien's estate.
JRR Token was launched in August 2021 with the tagline "The One Token That Rules Them All" and was endorsed by LOTR actor Billy Boyd.
The domain name JRRToken.com has now been recovered by the Tolkien estate.
